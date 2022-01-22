Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial worth $46,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

