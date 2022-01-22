Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58.

