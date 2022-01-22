Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 19,569 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,569 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

