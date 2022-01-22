Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 526 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

