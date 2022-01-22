Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,011 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

