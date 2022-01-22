Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $22.07 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 67,482 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Garmin worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 20.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,237,000 after buying an additional 103,926 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.21. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

