Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $52,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock opened at $353.35 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $221.58 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.