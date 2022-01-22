Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $4.41 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $53.05 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.