Baanx (BXX) Price Hits $0.0590 on Exchanges

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Baanx has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $13,287.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Baanx has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX . Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baanx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baanx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.