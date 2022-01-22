InvestDigital 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $65,479.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. InvestDigital has a market cap of $49,174.07 and $65,479.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005883 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

