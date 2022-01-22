American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 149,647 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 11,019.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $62,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after buying an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $324.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $396.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.48 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

