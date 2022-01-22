Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.48 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.67.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

