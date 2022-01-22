Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,518 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.59.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.