Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 6,557 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $156.60 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.