Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 885 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.