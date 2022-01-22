Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

