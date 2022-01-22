Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

