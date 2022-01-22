Botty Investors LLC Invests $213,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,034,000 after acquiring an additional 342,356 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,601.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,877.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2,824.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,809.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.