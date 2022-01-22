Botty Investors LLC Invests $234,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $604.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

