Botty Investors LLC Invests $119,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. AlphaValue raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

