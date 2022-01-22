Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,345.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,323.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,321.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

