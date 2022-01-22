Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 658,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

