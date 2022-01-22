CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $202.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.