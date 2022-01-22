CI Investments Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,565 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 158,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.