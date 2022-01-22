Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 40.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,445 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.