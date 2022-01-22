BitDAO (BIT) Market Cap Tops $940.46 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $940.46 million and $144.27 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.39 or 0.06916307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.24 or 1.00147757 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003324 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.