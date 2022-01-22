Zenfuse Price Reaches $0.0428 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $179,308.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00044919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

