salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.47.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.