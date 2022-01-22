salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $218.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $515,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,301 shares of company stock worth $85,980,240. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

