Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.64.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $91.91 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

