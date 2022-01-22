Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.36

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.36 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.37). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.27), with a volume of 913,893 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £633.24 million and a P/E ratio of -196.25.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

