Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $14.07. Glanbia shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

