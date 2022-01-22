BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.93

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.93 and traded as low as $23.41. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 338,331 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

