DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 25,722 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
