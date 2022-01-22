DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 25,722 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

