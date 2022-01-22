Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 365 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after purchasing an additional 990,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $3,002,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,438,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,587,712. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

ZI stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

