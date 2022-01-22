Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia in the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

