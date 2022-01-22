Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $236,000 in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of nCino by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.96. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $446,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.46.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

