Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

