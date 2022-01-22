CI Investments Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

