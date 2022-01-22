Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $156.89 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $227,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

