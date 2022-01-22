First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 31st

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FCAL opened at $53.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

