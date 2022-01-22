IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDACORP stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

