First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $13.16 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

