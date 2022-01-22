Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Premier to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.15 on Friday. Premier has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Premier by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Premier by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

