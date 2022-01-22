Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $300,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after buying an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $112.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

