American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Commerce Bancshares worth $74,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.00 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

