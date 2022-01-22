Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,884 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

