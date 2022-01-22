Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 49,825 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Aflac worth $154,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.