19,812 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

