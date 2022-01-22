Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 209,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $55.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

