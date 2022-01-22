iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

